To the editor:
I’m a local author of books for kids and teens, and recently one of my books was banned in Florida. This book has received acclaim from educators, librarians, and readers, but it features a family with two dads, which is apparently enough to get it banned.
The week after this book ban, I read in this paper that a dance at the Masonic Lodge, intended to be inclusive of LGBTQIA+ kids, is on hold because of the complaints of a South Shore political candidate. This event — these kids — have nothing to do with her. She lives over 100 miles away, and yet decided that the cause of destroying their dance was important enough to get involved.
Next week is an election for school committee for the Triton regional school district. There are newcomers in that race who claim to speak “for concerned parents” but who are against inclusive schools and safe health policies. One of them has publicly spoken in favor of Florida’s hateful and hate-filled “Don’t Say Gay” law.
These events are connected.
Book banning is on the rise all around the country. Sometimes it happens with a splash, like the list my book is on. But far more often it happens quietly. Books are removed from the shelves “for review” with no timeline or process, and it is often the school boards who take this action.
As a parent you have the right to make decisions for your child, but you do not have the right to ban books you dislike from school libraries. You have the right to choose what dance your child attends, but not the right to shut down a dance from happening.
School board races often have ridiculously low voter turnout, and frequently candidates run unopposed. But they are the building blocks of our schools, our children’s education, and our communities.
I urge people to pay attention to school elections. This Triton district race is an urgent example. Folks in Rowley, Newbury, and Salisbury: please do your research, then vote for the three incumbents. Ask questions, watch the debates (they are online), and ensure you are voting for the protection of basic rights and freedoms. We only have to look across the sea to Ukraine to understand what’s at risk.
DANA LEVY
Newburyport
