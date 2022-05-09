To the editor:
The current big issue in Newbury is Town Hall. We are currently renting space in Byfield but the powers that be are discussing — internally — either rehabbing the old town hall or razing and replacing it at the same location at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue. Both Select Board candidates support this location. Why here? “It’s the center of Town. It’s always been here.”
Neither of these statements are true. Here’s the actual history of town hall.
It was originally at the Lower Green and part of the church. In 1645, it was relocated to upper High Road at the northeast corner of where the cemetery opposite the First Parish Church is located. Later, this structure was replaced with a new building in the southerly part of the same property.
The next location that I know of was at 1 Brown St. (main entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery). Date of construction, I don’t know, but no longer church associated. This was still Newbury at the time, but when Newburyport broke off in 1764 it was lost as Town Hall, no longer being in Newbury. Today, this is still an imposing structure, converted to residential use.
Next, a small structure was built on a very small lot between #s 153 and 157 Middle Road. The lot is still outlined by stone walls today. This is exactly the geographic center of Newbury. At that time, the vast majority of residents lived in two villages — Byfield and Old Town. Plum Island had no year-round residents.
At some point, a town hall was built in Byfield for Byfield residents and about 1937, the Town Hall at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue was built, replacing the two-story Grange Hall that had burned in 1927. My personal memory goes back to the 1940s and '50s, at which time Town Hall was just that — a meeting hall. Actual offices were in people’s homes. If you wanted to license your dog, you went to the Town Clerk’s house.
Obviously, Town Hall was not always at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue. That location was somewhat central to Old Town, as the Byfield Town Hall was central to Byfield. Today, we have three villages, Old Town, Byfield and Plum Island, with much development in between. What was once rural is now suburban or exurban. We need a location that is truly central and easily accessible to all.
We need a site that is large enough for the proposed use — not the postage stamp-sized lot at the corner of High Road and Morgan Avenue. We need to unite the three villages. We need a site in the vicinity of U.S. Route 1, the precinct line between Old Town and Byfield. Let’s not base the siting on “It’s always been here” or “It has public sewer and water.” Don’t throw good money into a bad site. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right.
FRED THURLOW
Newbury
