To the editor:
Regarding the article on March 9 regarding the former Salisbury Housing Authority member who has been arraigned for stealing thousands of donated dollars from one of the tenant’s associations; what an outrage. Not only is it terrible to think someone would do that, it’s as bad, or maybe worse, that the Salisbury Housing Authority didn’t have adequate internal controls set up so that this type of crime could not happen. No ATM Cards, two signatures on withdrawals and two authorizations for closing or opening accounts could have made these crimes at least more difficult to pull off. The culprit should be held accountable, but the Town must implement changes here and in all departments if they want to avoid these kinds of crimes going forward. It shows a certain naïvety to allow one person such access to tenant association funds.
ELAINE K. NICKERSON
Newburyport
