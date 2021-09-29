To the editor:
I recently had the urge to contact Rep. James Kelcourse to address a couple of issues that have been bugging me for some time.
Within the hour of my call to him, it was returned. Talk about quick response.
Actually, I was not surprised, having read many positive editorial comments praising his hardworking dedication and enthusiasm.
Rep. Kelcourse answered all my questions to my satisfaction. In fact, he had already filed a bill to support one of them.
I’m convinced that James Kelcourse will get it done as the next mayor of Amesbury and I urge everyone to seriously consider voting for him as I will.
Frank Daneau
Amesbury
