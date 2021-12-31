To the editor:
I read with dismay, although not surprise, the letter opposing vaccination in the Wednesday edition of The Daily News.
Anyone who reads the Opinion page is familiar with the author and is fully aware of her political bent. This would, of course, explain her erroneous assumptions as she no doubt ignores the mainstream media (what I like to call “news”) in favor of a popular far-right cable channel.
That said, let me correct some of her assumptions. First, she finds it hard to believe that Anthony Pasquarello died from “not being vaccinated.”
Mr. Pasquarello died from COVID-19 complications. He would likely not have died had he been vaccinated. Facts: As of October, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to test positive (and this is before Omicron) and 14 times more likely to die from it than vaccinated people.
She finds it hard to believe? Tell that to the 816,239 Americans who have died thus far! She’s “seen and heard the bad effects” of the vaccine?
I fail to see what could be worse than death. And let’s not forget long COVID that is destroying lives daily.
And now she has the “antibodies God gave” her, so she’s “safer than any vaccine could make” her. That is blatantly false. She is not protected against future infections. A new study finds that the protection after a natural infection is short-lived, and reinfection is likely.
Furthermore, the reason to get vaccinated is not only to protect yourself but to protect others. I wonder who else she infected.
It is people like her – the doggedly, blithely unvaccinated – that are the reason we are still contending with COVID two years later and are subjected to yet another variant.
And it is the reason we can’t go back to even a semblance of normalcy. And that makes me angry!
KATHY STARK
Newburyport
