To the editor:
This is not a letter to try and persuade voters to vote for our candidate. There have been plenty of those over the final weeks of this mayoral campaign. Nor is it a letter of a concerned local citizen, since both of our adult lives took us to different parts of the world. It is instead a little insight into the Newburyport we remember, and what we know to be true about Sean Reardon as he works to be the next mayor.
Our most formative, growing up years, were in the 1980s and 1990s, where you could find us stopping at “Mr. K’s” on a hot summer’s day between time spent playing with our cousins at the Moseley Pines playground, on the tennis courts at Atkinson Common, or in and around the playing fields of the Pioneer League. In later years, we would race carefree through downtown Newburyport on our bicycles after school, and through our high school years, you could find us running the hills of Maudslay State Park, or cheering on our teammates at NHS (even rappelling off the football stadium for project adventure during our sophomore year).
Friendships over the years took us up into the pocket neighborhoods off Turkey Hill Road, down through Joppa Flats, and out to the shoreline strip of Plum Island. There is not a street we haven’t explored, nor a place that does not hold a special memory of all of the Newburyporters we know, past and present. In all of these places and memories of Newburyport, one constant remained steadfast and secure, our eldest brother, Sean Reardon. So much so, that when we came up through the Newburyport public schools after him, we wondered how we could ever measure up to his leadership at NHS, his passion for all things Newburyport, and his pride in making everyone and everything around him better. While some families were hushed to sleep with soft lullabies, we were raised knowing every word of the NHS fight songs and eminent alma mater.
Long before he announced his intention to run for mayor publicly, we knew that his “Onward, Forward” chant had been pressed on his heart long ago. We could not be prouder of the man Sean Reardon has become, the race he has run, and the vision he aspires for our beloved hometown, and we should know: We knew him first.
Kyle Reardon and Meghan Teel
