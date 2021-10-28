To the editor:
My name is Connie Preston and I am a candidate for city council at large. Hopefully, some of you recognize my name and face from the signs around town and feel just a bit more connected to a councilor and a bit more willing to participate in your local government. I am not political by nature and I am not running for council for any one reason other than I know I can have an impact.
I have been a close spectator of the council for many years and have followed the many issues facing the city. I served on the last Charter Commission and have served as the chair of the Tree Commission for several years. My time on these commissions and my work with the council have afforded me the opportunity to learn how things work in the council chambers and at City Hall.
I hope to hit the ground running because there is a lot to be done. While running uncontested has made my first foray into politics a bit easier, there has been little opportunity to share my viewpoints or debate the issues.
We must find a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services. I am not interested in dwelling on the past mistakes but in finding short and long term solutions that work for NYS without creating an undue burden on the taxpayers.
We must find more solutions for affordable housing especially for seniors.
We cannot lose focus on our schools and continue to provide a top notch education for our next generation.
The federal relief funding will provide us with an unprecedented opportunity to focus on our infrastructure including roads and sidewalks as well as ancient water and sewer lines. This has been on the back burner for far too long.
The Waterfront Park is the jewel in our crown and it’s critical that it is done right without breaking the bank.
Waterfront West will change our city forever and we must find a way to work with NED and/or Avalon to make it the right project for us and a viable project for them.
The decisions that we make now on resiliency will have a huge impact on how the city fares in the long term. We need to protect our reservoirs, save downtown from rising waters and make the state accountable for the problems on Plum Island.
The importance of our resiliency cannot be overstated.
This list is long but incomplete and there will be a lot of work ahead. We need to get away from tribal politics and strive to have a City Council that works in concert with the new mayor and city staff. I am certain that not everyone will agree with every decision I make and I may even get it wrong sometimes. However, I commit to listen to every side of a debate and weigh all the facts in each decision. I hope that you will consider voting for me on Nov. 2.
Connie Preston
Newburyport
