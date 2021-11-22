To the editor:
On Nov. 29 city councilors have a choice with regard to the deserted Global gas station on the corner of State and High Streets: They can side with a corporate entity that has made no genuine effort to resolve the blight and deterioration of its facility, or the neighborhood that has long objected to an obvious eyesore that derides the historical character of our unique city. Is this really a difficult decision?
Global has made a few cosmetic changes on the site. There are 10 forlorn pine bushes planted in concrete canisters that block entry to the property, and their gas pumps are gone. Still standing is the old Mobil sign, enshrouded in plastic, and the empty building itself, along with underground tanks and a swath of wind-blown asphalt. Just the thing to entice incoming visitors and to enhance property values.
The question before the council is whether to declare this mess a blight, thereby forcing Global to initiate action that will lead to residential development, or allow Global an indefinite reprieve that could be years in the making before anything is done to remediate what has become a dreadful eyesore in the middle of Newburyport. I urge the council to put spurs to horseflesh and force Global to begin what should have been started years ago.
JAMES CHARLES ROY
Newburyport
