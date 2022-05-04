To the editor:
Thank you for the article raising attention to the NYS dance that was in jeopardy, as you put it. While I appreciate the opportunity to comment with my quote in the article, I do regret the fact that my full quote was edited down to fit. I do want the community at large as well as our LGBTQ+ youth to know exactly what I meant and the full scope of what I said in no uncertain terms. I would also like to take this opportunity to comment on the fact that our own Masonic lodge that has been a part of our community in many wonderful ways for a long time, was so easily swayed by an outside individual, who was called upon by one disgruntled member of the community. As a counselor I can tell you that we received one email from one person and it was very rude. I do not think that constitutes as an outcry against this dance. So I would like that to be clarified. As for my quote, here it is in full to clear any misconceptions about the context of what ended up in the article.
“As far as I know this dance party was planned by and for the LGBTQ group at the high school. I support them trying to organize an event that is typical for teenagers such as a dance party where they feel comfortable, accepted, and safe and to feel as normal as possible considering they are in their teen years, which we all know is the hardest time to feel as though you fit in. I’m not trying to hear all the noise from people that have problems with other peoples’ sexual identities. These kids are well within their right and I support them.
“Thank you for the opportunity to speak on behalf of our youth. I support them all, with my whole heart and I want each and every one of them to know that. To reiterate what the mayor said in his statement, the dance is not canceled, simply relocated. So I hope that these kids have the night of their life and enjoy themselves to the fullest!
JENNIE DONAHUE
Ward 2 City Councilor
Newburyport
