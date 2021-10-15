To the editor:
I have not endorsed any candidate, and will not serve under whomever is the next mayor.
Still, having been involved, I must correct a false impression given by a recent letter to the editor titled “Tontar understands infrastructure needs.”
Two years ago, Councilor Charlie Tontar was the chief opponent to the $10 million bond order I co-sponsored for our streets, and it was his opposition in conjunction with the mayor that led us to reduce the amount to $6 million.
In 2019, Newburyport’s public ways received a D+ grade from consultant BETA Group, putting us near the bottom of Essex County.
Within that D+ grade, there was especial neglect for “local” streets, meaning low-volume, side streets. In the 11 years prior, we had only spent about $850,000 yearly on all public ways citywide – streets, sidewalks and drainage – an average skewed upward by a one-time $700,000 settlement from the I-95 bridge project.
That means only about 1% of the city’s general fund spending – about $75 million, this year – goes to our streets, and almost all of that inadequate funding comes from state grants. The most that comes from local property taxes in any year is a paltry $60,000, meaning that out of the average household’s tax bill of, say, $8,000, less than 0.1% is for streets.
The letter writer has Councilor Tontar’s track record on roadways backwards. In summer 2019, Councilors Joe Devlin, Sharif Zeid and I introduced an order to authorize $2 million in bonds per year over five years for streets.
In the face of opposition from the mayor and Councilor Tontar, then chair of our Committee on Budget & Finance, we agreed to cut the authorization down by 40% to $1.2 million per year for five years, a bitter pill when BETA’s recommended spending was something like $28 million.
As I explained at the time both to this newspaper and Ward 2 constituents, Councilor Tontar had not even intended to bring the bond order out of committee to a floor vote, until I reminded him of his written promise to do so. On Oct. 30, 2019, the bond order passed unanimously, I’m happy to say, with 50% set aside for side streets.
Sadly, the administration has not spent one penny of the up to $2.4 million authorized by our 2019 bond order on streets. The debt service would only be about $200,000, which is less than half of what we pay annually to service our bond for the Titcomb Street garage.
Road and sidewalk repair are a high priority for some of us councilors, who have pushed the administration to spend real money. Councilor Tontar has not been with us in that effort.
Jared Eigerman
Ward 2
Newburyport City Council
