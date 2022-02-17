To the editor:

The Feb. 11 editorial “Time to lose the masks” stated “we needed masks to prevent and slow the spread of this deadly disease that most likely started in a so-called wet market in Wuhan, China, in 2018.”

The editors surely must know there are multiple hypotheses regarding the origin of COVID-19. I hope they also know this matter has been highly politicized from the start of the pandemic and is far from settled.

The origin of COVID-19 is not germane to their argument about mask policies.

I believe it was irresponsible for the editors to promote one hypothesis over another with no context, supporting arguments or evidence.

JEAN COSTELLO

Newburyport

