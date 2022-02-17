Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.