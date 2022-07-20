To the editor:
After reading Thursday’s featured commentary “School district’s education concepts need further scrutiny,” I googled Dr. Joseph Mercola, the purported expert on the World Economic Forum upon which Mr. Harrington heavily relies.
The first result in my search was a New York Times article titled “The most influential spreader of coronavirus misinformation online” (updated Oct 6, 2021). The subtitle: “Researchers and regulators say Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, creates and profits from misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines.”
I won’t recount the full article here but share this information to provide context to Mr. Harrington’s letter and present a balanced view for readers, who can investigate further as they wish.
More broadly, this opinion letter was a reminder of how antagonistic society has become on so many issues. Rather than looking for dialogue and presenting a balanced view, it seems people more often come out swinging at the slightest sniff of controversy.
Whether it’s our educational curriculum, public health protocols, or even restructuring decisions about our city departments, it seems as though we are quick to judge rather than to give others the benefit of the doubt.
The Daily News’ recent commentary piece about the elimination of the parks director position struck me as yet another example of jumping to conclusions and slinging accusations. The paper refers to the results of this personnel change as “confusing.”
However, I found the paper’s analysis of the situation far more confusing than the position elimination itself. To be completely honest, it felt like a strained attempt to spin up controversy.
Anyone familiar with restructuring processes, including the elimination of positions and offers of severance, will know this is a legal process with various stages including notification, review and acceptance of a severance package.
Would The Daily News have the mayor’s office publish details of the proposed severance agreement and Ms. Reid’s departure terms? Should Mayor Reardon have released a press statement before speaking to Lise Reid?
Should he have sought to make that PR statement headline news? Of course, he tried to handle the matter discreetly. That’s what respect for an individual and her privacy dictate.
Fundamentally, as The Daily News notes, the elimination of this position, and the wider restructuring of which it is a part, is intended to improve financial management and efficient running of the city government – something The Daily News applauds.
Yes, the elimination of a long-standing city government position merits coverage in the local paper. Should it be presented as a scandal in need of rebuke? I’m not so sure.
I look forward to The Daily News’ coverage of the mayor’s office and City Council deliberations and decisions about restructuring of the city departments. I look forward to reading letters to the editor from fellow residents about the big and small issues that impact our community.
I hope we can all bring balance to the conversation, acknowledge the complexity inherent in many of these issues, and begin from a position of empathy for others. Most people believe they are doing the right thing most of the time.
STACEY MACMILLAN
Newburyport
