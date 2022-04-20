To the editor:
Cars & Coffee (C&C) Newburyport has slowly started it fifth season and should be in full swing by May 7.
What is C&C? It’s a gathering of like-minded individuals that meet every Saturday morning for a couple of hours (7 to 9 a.m.) at McDonald’s, located at Port Plaza on Storey Avenue.
Cars & Coffee began with six or eight car buddies meeting up for coffee and exchanging stories. Every week, the car count increased and in the last couple of weeks of Season 4, there were 80-plus vehicles each week.
Antiques, hot rods, restored classics, American muscle cars, tuners, Mustangs, Corvettes, 850 HP (not a typo) Mopars, bikes, any imports. No cutoff dates, no donations, no rules. Anything with wheels. You don’t even need a car.
Many who participate just walk around looking at the cars, share stories and make new friends. Let’s explain the hours, 7 to 9 a.m. seems pretty early. C&C times allow for plenty of time for your kid’s or grandkid’s baseball game, mow the lawn, cookouts, even work on your “honey do” list.
So get rid of that garage fever and join others at Cars & Coffee Newburyport.
BERNIE CASEY
Newburyport
