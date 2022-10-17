To the editor:
This week, The Daily News has tried my patience.
Wednesday, The Daily News printed a letter from the organizer of a “forum” who was expressing his irritation with a library policy. That’s fine. One person’s opinion.
The next day, the The Daily News’ front-page article was about the same “forum,” describing the agenda, the organization’s concerns and expanding on its annoyance with the library. It also included the time, place and cost to attend. Since there’s a $20 fee, it turns out to be a fundraiser as much as a forum.
Finally, on Friday, the headline states the district was “hit for misuse of fed funds.” Actually, the district was accused and our superintendent has responded.
This article also wraps back to information on the conservative group’s “forum,” again, to provide the date of the forum/fundraiser, now for the third day in a row. Was this a slow news week? I think not.
ELAINE K. NICKERSON
Newburyport
