To the editor:
My 1- and 3-year-old attend Bright Horizons at Low Street and Graf Road in Newburyport.
I run them to school on the rail trail in the warmer months, but there is no safe way to cross the Low and Graf intersection by foot, especially with a double stroller!
Newburyport prides itself on being a walkable city, but this intersection – which is heavily trafficked by large trucks and pedestrians alike – remains dangerous and offers no legal way to cross.
I met with the city’s planning committee years ago to find a solution and my request for a crosswalk and safe sidewalks was shut down because of higher-priority projects and engineering challenges due to the terrain. Other community members have attempted to solve this issue as well without success.
With the influx of infrastructure funding at the federal level, and programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A), Mayor Reardon, City Councilor Heather Shand and the city’s planning director, Andy Port, should prioritize making this intersection safe and pedestrian-friendly.
This project offers a gateway into the industrial park where popular businesses would benefit from increased pedestrian access via the rail trail and downtown. Plus, the parents of young kids would have a safe way to walk their children to school.
I’m sure the truck drivers and commuters would appreciate fewer early morning jaywalkers as well.
ALY FERGUSON
Newburyport
