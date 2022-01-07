To the editor:
This past Saturday evening, I was driving down Green Street. I noticed a couple crossing the street (both dressed in dark clothing) at one of the less well-illuminated crosswalks.
I had my fog lights on but, because it was foggy, I turned on my high beams to see them better. The couple crossed the street with no issues.
I proceeded down Green Street at about 20 to 25 mph. As I crossed the crosswalk, I noticed a couple with two children (all also dressed in dark clothing) waving their arms.
They were even with the driver-side door of my truck. Frankly, I did not see them. It was dark and very foggy.
Please, please, please, do not assume that you can be seen when crossing the street. Even if you’re crossing at a crosswalk. Particularly if you’re wearing dark clothing and the crosswalk is not well lit.
We all have to be more careful on these dark winter nights.
GARRY R. ROY
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.