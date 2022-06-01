To the editor:
Dear Mayor Don McLaughlin,
Like the rest of world I am staggered by the mass shooting/mass killing that took place in Uvalde two days ago. Like the rest of the world I feel helpless to make the changes that need to be made to staunch the endless flow of these massacres, which take the lives of innocents, destroys the lives of those left behind, and corrodes the soul of a nation. I can hardly stand the pain merely bearing witness from a thousand miles away. I cannot fathom what it is like in the quiet living rooms, empty bedrooms, and silent kitchens in the epicenter that is Uvalde. I am beyond sorry for the suffering that has beset your community.
To you — parents to those lost, prisoners to unfathomable pain, victims of our shortcomings, my heart literally aches for you. I don’t dare presume tell you what you should do when I’d imagine simply surviving to another day is no sure thing. But I believe I know what I would do were I in your place. I would walk. I would gather my boy, the love of my heart, the only perfect thing I have ever done, in my arms and I would walk. To Washington, D.C. To the Capitol. I wouldn’t take a car, a bike, or use anything to carry my boy except my arms, and I would walk. I wouldn’t carry anything beside him — nothing to provide for myself. Let the grace of God provide for me, was I still able to believe in such a thing. I would simply walk. I would walk until the sinew from my arms was torn from the bones. I would walk until my feet bled and my legs couldn’t move. I would walk no matter how long it took. I would walk until I arrived. I would carry my boy to where the people are who pledged to guard the soul of our country and lay him down, with me beside him, and say nothing. But I would think, this…this is my perfect boy. This is the best I can do, the best I can offer, to this world, in this life. He is everything. And I thought that you should meet him.
I am sure I am being foolish. That would this have happened to my boy that the walls of the hell I was in may not let me do anything of the sort. But I’d like to believe I would do this. And should you by some miracle be able to do it I will join you if you wish. I will walk right behind you. I will provide anything you need. I can think of nothing I would rather do.
JIM MacWILLIAMS
Gloucester parent
Mayor Don McLaughlin is the mayor of Uvalde, Texas.
