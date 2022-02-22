To the editor:
I visited Plum Island on a recent, windswept Friday. I’ve been visiting the island since bird watches conducted by UNH’s Dr. Arthur C. Borror in the 1980s. Feeding glaucous and great black-backed gulls jelly donuts was a tradition of the ornithologist.
Much has changed over the years. Many of the simple cottages became tear downs. Sizable cottages replaced them, pushing toward the building lot lines.
One impressive building stood above them: The Bennett Hill Cottage. Simple but still in its 1880s guise. Someone had preserved an aesthetic from a simpler, less harried time. A standard was set. And as the ocean chewed away from its sand dune base, great rocks were piled high in defense.
Beauty, culture and heritage acknowledged. Beauty, culture and heritage aggressively defended. What a splendid statement against the chaos and disorder ruining our world?
I hope others can see this. I hope others will follow the Bennett Hill Cottage example. Other island buildings still extant are worth defending too. The celebrated Pink House. The former Coast Guard boat house with its surviving marine railway. A cottage near 45th Street that looks like a former Life Saving Service boathouse repurposed. Defend beauty, culture and heritage.
STEVEN LINDSEY
Keene, N.H.
