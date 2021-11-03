To the editor:
A recent letter by Kevin Bowe of West Newbury misleads readers by attacking West Newbury Republicans and the volunteers working to bring the TCI gas tax before the voters in 2022.
TCI will increase fuel costs to consumers in order to fund increased government spending. That is the very definition of a tax. While the scheme aims to create a scarcity of gasoline and diesel fuel in its attempt to lower emissions, it is still a tax.
The West Newbury Republicans are in good company among the broad coalition of people and organizations that oppose the TCI gas tax scheme. In Massachusetts, Democratic state Rep. Colleen Garry of Dracut is one of the original 10 signers of the petition.
In Vermont, organized labor is fighting it due to its regressive nature, which will hurt low-income, working people the most.
In New Jersey, environmental and social justice advocates rejected TCI because it doesn’t live up to its claims for inner city residents with one advocate eloquently observing, “TCI is just taxing poor people so that we can subsidize rich people’s electric cars.” Even the Sierra Club has dropped its support of TCI.
Of the original 12 states involved, Massachusetts is the only one fully committed to joining the scheme in 2023. In 2014, Massachusetts voters rejected a gas tax tied to inflation. Now, a grassroots coalition is trying to gather enough signatures to allow the voters of Massachusetts to reject the TCI gas before it goes into effect in 2023.
Paul Craney
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance
