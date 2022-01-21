To the editor:
This Friday’s 49th annual March for Life marks the 1973 Supreme Court decision to rescind a Texas abortion ban, effectively legalizing the procedure across the United States. Contention over this issue has never abated and continues to polarize the nation to this day.
If you happen to attend the March for Life, you’ll also witness pro-abortion activists carrying signs and chanting, “My body, my choice!” But are they correct to assume they are simply making a “choice”? And because they have a “right to choose,” does that make the “choice” automatically valid?
Of course, there are numerous individual preferences that are personal in nature which don’t harm or infringe on others. We’re free to make lifestyle, religious and political choices and should respect other people’s rights to those decisions even if we don’t agree with them.
However, society legislates all kinds of rules to either limit or curtail our choices. Many people support laws requiring seat belts in automobiles because seat belts save lives.
The same holds true for laws against the freedom to drive drunk, smoke in public, sell drugs or engage in false advertising. And in a larger sense, the same principal is at work when we consider laws against murder, rape, kidnapping and physical abuse.
So, it appears that when lives or health are at stake, “freedom to choose” is not always a recognized right.
To further the point, nearly all human rights abusers have defended their actions based on the right to choose.
Southern slaveholders were decidedly pro-choice on slavery. They denounced abolitionists for imposing their morality on the practice of owning slaves. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement challenged, engaged and defeated the personal right to discriminate against Black Americans.
And in the same way, the women’s movement contested employers’ free choice to discriminate against women.
Clearly, all laws impose a moral point of view. When others’ rights are involved and more importantly, when their lives are at risk, society moves to restrict freedom of choice. Laws that prohibit the victimization of another person are truly just.
Injuring others disqualifies a “choice” and abortion is one action that results in the irrefutable harm to another. The opposition to this harm isn’t an opposition to a right, it is in opposition to a wrong.
To be pro-choice about someone’s right to kill is to be anti-choice about someone else’s right to life.
So, when debating the term “pro-choice,” we should stop and ask, “What is the actual choice we’re discussing?” In this context, the question becomes, “Do you think there is a right to choose to take the lives of the unborn?”
Pro-lifers believe babies have a God-given right to not have their lives terminated without their consent. They are innocent victims given no choices.
Unfortunately, pro-choice positions consistently ignore a victim’s right to decide. It is obvious that Blacks didn’t choose slavery, Jews didn’t choose the Holocaust, women don’t choose rape and baby humans would never, ever, choose abortion.
Scott Fallovollita
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.