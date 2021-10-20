To the editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment in two of our elected local officials.
School Committee member Mel Webster and City Councilor Steve Stranganelli have decided to use their platform and positions to spread hateful and inflammatory information on social media platforms here in Amesbury.
Never in all the years that I have been a resident of Amesbury have I witnessed such poor behavior on the part of elected officials.
There are passionate members of the community that support each candidate, which is easily visible from the signs around town, the attendance of election events, and the many social media posts discussing the many issues. What Mr. Webster and Councilor Stranganelli are doing goes well beyond just passion for a candidate.
Councilor Stranganelli has made countless comparisons of James Kelcourse to Donald Trump. Mr. Webster has come right up to the edge of calling Rep. Kelcourse stupid and a liar.
These gentlemen were elected to represent all the people of the town of Amesbury, not just the ones that like Mayor Gove. Both candidates live a life of service and simply want what is best for the town of Amesbury.
Each candidate may have a different approach, which not everyone will agree with, but that’s why we have elections in this country. If the majority wants new representation, then that’s what the result will be.
Social media is a very powerful platform in today’s world. I find it disappointing that in a local election that two elected officials have decided to use that platform to push their own opinions, spread hateful rhetoric, and set poor examples for the people who elected them to lead.
What happens if Rep. Kelcourse wins the elections? Will the inflammatory behavior continue? Will these two gentlemen continue to use their platform to divide the town instead of unifying it or do they both plan to step down from their positions?
Mr. Webster and Councilor Stranganelli, you are elected leaders in our town. Be neutral. Be kind. Be better.
Jeff Williams
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.