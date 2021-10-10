To the editor:
During the Amesbury mayoral debate, Rep. James Kelcourse made a pitch for why Amesbury needs a master plan for the city. My ears perked up as this was the first I’ve heard Rep. Kelcourse’s vision for the community beyond simply seeing his name after the word mayor. Aside from being a false claim — Mayor Kassandra Gove has launched a planning process called Amesbury 2030 — my biggest concern around Rep. Kelcourse’s vision is who it would likely leave out: neighbors, community leaders, and entrepreneurs of color.
In the last question of the evening, the two candidates were asked what they could do as mayor to increase racial and ethnic diversity and encourage the community to be inclusive. Mayor Gove, indicative of someone who has put in a lot of thought and work, gave a thoughtful answer about efforts underway to address systemic racism and train city department heads on equity and inclusion.
Rep. Kelcourse’s answer focused on charitable efforts to help people struggling to meet basic needs such as housing, food, and other resources. While it’s heartening to live in a caring community, it’s disheartening to hear an elected official and candidate for office equating Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) with poverty. This erases that people of all backgrounds struggle to meet the high cost of living in Amesbury and ignores the systemic, longstanding oppression faced by those BIPOC individuals who face increased hardships. What’s worse is that this mentality depicts BIPOC families as a drain on our city rather than who they are: a part of our community.
Aside from equity and inclusion being moral imperatives, the evidence is clear about how diversity and integration makes things better for everyone. Take educating our children as an example: Students in more integrated schools are more likely to enroll in college, have higher test scores, and develop stronger critical thinking, problem solving, and creative thinking skills.
In a hypercompetitive marketplace for businesses and residents Amesbury’s short- and long-term plans must include efforts to ensure Amesbury is welcoming to everyone who wants to live, work, or play here. Mayor Gove is working toward this goal and as such, she has my vote. In his own words Rep. Kelcourse’s worldview is not currently “consistent with the way Amesbury needs to be.” I urge Rep. Kelcourse to ask to attend the equity and inclusion trainings if he plans to represent our community in any capacity.
Leran Minc
Amesbury
