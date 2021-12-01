To the editor:
Two recent letters were highly critical of Newburyport’s city leaders and mayoral candidates.
It’s easy for those on the outside to criticize government and oversimplify complex problems – to persuade voters that someone who has never held a job knows more about the complexities of that job than those who live it every day. But their harsh words rarely lead to substantive and well-thought-out solutions.
Our mayor, city councilors and the citizens who serve on boards and commissions take on enormous challenges. They confront problems that have no clear solution and involve delicate negotiations. They are often forced to prioritize one important project over another.
We can and should debate their choices, but let’s acknowledge that we’re often doing so with the benefit of hindsight. We should absolutely hold our local leaders accountable. However, we should not fall into a habit of disparaging them. To do so benefits the ego of the critic but does nothing to help our city or its citizens.
As we move forward with our new City Council and mayor, let’s remember that we all benefit from their success. We need to discourage the type of destructive discourse that is often seen on social media and was the subject of recent letters. The Daily News should not allow its pages to be used to boost egos or promote propaganda, but rather to elevate the conversation about what’s best for our city.
KAREN TROWBRIDGE
Newburyport
