To the editor:
While I normally read, but don’t respond to, the Opinion pieces in the Newburyport Daily News, the one in the May 30, 2022, edition titled “Act beyond state borders in quest for gun control” has inspired me to write. Every point made in this piece rings true.
Yes, we in Mass. do live in a bubble when it comes to gun violence and especially mass shootings. Our gun laws are stringent, and may be the reason for this. While we suffer heartache and rage when these shootings occur elsewhere, we are spared the direct impact of them. However, our safety is not guaranteed as guns from out of state can find their way into the Commonwealth.
All of the direct actions mentioned in the piece are valid and a guide to citizens on how to act against gun violence nation-wide. I hope that those who read the Daily News and especially this opinion piece will harken to the suggestions made. Make a donation, get involved, call your own Rep. or Senator to make sure that they stand behind reasonable gun laws. And most importantly, do not stay silent in the security and safety that our own laws provide us.
Kudos to the Newburyport Daily News for publishing this opinion piece.
MEG ALFONI
Newbury
