To the editor:
I was born in the Anna Jaques Hospital in 1927. I went to 32 Powwow St. until I was 7, when my folks moved to Essex Street, near Lake Gardner. I grew up playing cowboys and Indians in the woods of “Po” hill.
In the fall of 1944 at the halftime during the football game, six of us girls put on a skit: 3 Clippers and 3 Indians. I was, of course, an Indian. We chased each other around the field with tomahawks and harpoons, all in great fun. Our class ring and class book have the Indian as well as drawings throughout the book by Norman Loiselle.
We were honoring their memory!
I agree with John Carter (Letter to the editor) that the Powow Indian as mascot is as integral to Amesbury as Landry Stadium, the Doughboy of the Powow River.
Who are these people who want to change our history? Are they from Amesbury? Do they realize how deeply most people feel about the Indian mascot?
Come on, Mayor Gove and the School Committee. Please do the right thing and keep our Powow Indian mascot.
JOAN MATTHEWS
Newburyport
