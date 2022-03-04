To the editor:
I wanted to reach out and follow up on the article in the Daily News yesterday titled “Councilors debate center waterfront restrooms.” As a resident and a taxpayer, I was surprised to see that the city is considering building a visitor center and more bathrooms at the waterfront with a hefty cost of $1.6 million. We already have bathrooms near the main green; at the newly built harbormaster building; in the Firehouse; and of course all the local restaurants that we want to support. Is there a reason that we need more bathrooms at the waterfront?
We live in the South End, and the streets and sidewalks are an absolute mess with potholes ruining our cars (check out Lime Street please) and sidewalks in rough shape. When we add snow to the mix, our streets are rarely cleared to be safe enough to drive in nor are the sidewalks safe to walk on — this forces everyone to walk in the streets and becomes a major safety issue for drivers and walkers alike. It is difficult to navigate thru the streets when people are walking their dogs in the middle of the streets and the addition of high snow banks on either side. I bring this up because there appears to be a number of higher priority projects, which includes our safety, in desperate need of funding versus spending our hard earned, taxpaying dollars on a visitor center that includes yet more bathrooms near the waterfront when we have adequate numbers of bathrooms already.
The article states that there was one example of a local family who said they use the existing downtown bathroom regularly. Why is this significant to the article and discussion when it is one family? In all our years of living in Newburyport, we have never heard anyone state there is a need for more bathrooms. Yet we have heard many residents express the need for improved roads and sidewalks making everyone safe. Is there any concrete evidence/numbers to support a need for more public bathrooms at the waterfront — was there a study done supporting this need?
We support projects necessary on our existing infrastructure as a priority. Our hope is that you will include the community in this process and give us a voice if this project moves forward.
KERRI GLYNN
Newburyport
