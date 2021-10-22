To the editor:
I have to respond to the blatant ageism in Marc Ouellet's letter (Oct. 20) supporting a Newburyport mayoral candidate.
One candidate is in his 40s; the other is past 70. Mr. Ouellet claims the younger contender "is the only candidate with a vision for the next four years, and the next 40, because at his age, he knows his time in the city extends beyond his terms as mayor to life as a resident for many years afterward."
That's just great. The younger guy cares more about the future because he's going to live longer than the older guy.
Personally, I've lived long enough to meet older people who care deeply about future generations, and younger people who can't see beyond dinnertime. And vice versa.
Making an election about age is not smart. It's also not nice. In our society, ageism is as pernicious as racism and other -isms.
Imagine if somebody said, "I'm voting for so-and-so because he's white." No fair-minded person would tolerate that, right?
People should be valued for who they are, not how old they are.
David Brittan
Newburyport
