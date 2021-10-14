To the editor:
No issue has bigger implications for the future vitality of Newburyport than Waterfront West.
This parcel of land, tucked between the Route 1 bridge and Tuscan Grill, could become the city’s new economic engine, driving tax revenue toward projects that benefit all residents. Or, it could turn into a wasteland of unrealized potential that will stop progress in its tracks. For reasons that boggle my mind, we’re heading for the latter.
The breakdown in the endless negotiations with New England Development has left us with the prospect of a 40B development over which the city has no say. This epic boondoggle does not paint a flattering picture of the city leadership. No one who has played a part in putting the city in such a precarious position should be elected mayor.
To reverse the course of this crucial issue, we need someone untethered from old allegiances and prestige, someone with a new vision and knack for bridging divides. Everything that I have seen from Sean Reardon tells me he is that person.
From the moment he announced his run for mayor, he has struck a collaborative tone. On Day One, he began reaching out to commission and board chairs to not only share his perspective, but listen to theirs.
Yet, as I’ve seen on the School Committee, he doesn’t hesitate to ask uncomfortable questions even when staying silent would be the safe choice. If anyone can crack open the City Hall silo, foster productive conversations, and expand the sphere of influence beyond the vocal few, Sean Reardon is it.
His proposal to establish a position for economic development speaks to his understanding of what it takes to drive progress. To actually tackle issues like crumbling infrastructure, the city cannot rely on hiking property taxes or squeezing residential projects into every nook of open space.
It needs to nurture the commercial tax base. That is why the future of Waterfront West is so important. And that is why the current squandering of this potentially invaluable piece of the budget puzzle is so destructive.
Every voter needs to know that preserving status quo — a boatyard — is not on the table. Nor is treating this privately owned land as a canvas for wishful thinking. Waterfront West will be developed and the path to success is finding common ground with the developer.
My vote is on Sean Reardon to get this right. He has the background, priorities and humility to break the deadlock. We cannot risk letting the waterfront go to waste.
Ulrika Gerth
Newburyport
