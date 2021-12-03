To the editor:
I was saddened to see Gov. Charlie Baker is not running for reelection, a campaign he surely would have won. He is my kind of politician, a fiscal conservative, and a social liberal.
The Republican Party in Massachusetts is not playing with a “full deck.” The last time they went against a Republican incumbent was against Ed Brooke, a US senator. When did a Republican again win election as a senator? January 2010, 31 years later, when Scott Brown had a “cup of coffee” as a Massachusetts senator. Did they learn their lesson? Of course not. They think that Trump follower Geoff Diehl, who lost to Elizabeth Warren by almost a 2 to 1 majority is the answer. Hello, anybody home? He is of course, an extreme conservative on social issues that matter to most of us in Massachusetts.
Charlie Baker was an extremely effective governor. With Republicans accounting for only 27% of Massachusetts voters he has easily won two terms. He has often butted heads with the chair of the Mass. Republican Committee, Jim Lyons, and unapologetic Trumper. Donald Trump who got 32% of the vote in 2020 vs 66% for Biden. So I would say that Trump endorsing anyone in this state is a lost cause.
It is clear that we will have a Democratic governor in Massachusetts. So Jim Lyons, well done.
DICK BAZIRGAN
Newbury
