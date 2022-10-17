To the editor:
I was astonished to learn of a local group, Citizens for (so-called) Responsible Education, whose head-in-sand, retro approach to education undermines the whole point of schooling: that is, to prepare children to live in the real world where social-emotional issues are paramount. Math and English are important, but no more so than having healthy, rewarding, physical and emotional relationships.
CRE seems to oppose sex education, apparently wishing to return to the content of my high school sex education. I remember it well; Coach said: “Boys, if you want to stay out of trouble, keep your fly zipped!” That was it. While this may be good advice, it does nothing to help one understand how to live into the gloriously beautiful experience of physical intimacy with the opposite sex.
Teenagers will have sex. But maybe, if they were taught how it works, and about contraception, the U.S. could stop being substantially higher in teen pregnancies than all other Western, industrialized nations.
And racism? We the people of the United States were a racist culture at our founding, and continue so today. Children need to understand how this will affect their relationship with those who differ from them.
They need to know that plantation owners intimidated, beat and raped their slaves for their pleasure. They need to know how we, the federal government, drove Native Americans out of their land in the Louisiana territory. They need to be aware that the news today frequently includes an innocent Black being murdered by a racist cop who will go unpunished.
They need to understand that you and I and every other human being are genetically different by less than one-tenth of 1%: skin color, hair consistency, nose shape … . There is just one race, the human race.
They need to know these things so that maybe, one day, we could actually become one nation, undivided, with liberty and justice for all.
ROBERT KELLER
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.