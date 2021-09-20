To the editor:
Elections have consequences. It’s a cliché, one we’ve all heard, but have you ever thought about what it means?
I’m not just talking about presidential elections, but all elections – especially local. Those elections have consequences, too.
On Tuesday, Newburyport residents will have the chance to vote in a preliminary election to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor and School Committee.
Many will not bother, even though mail-in and early voting give Massachusetts residents more options to cast our ballots than we’ve ever had before.
Some people are busy and haven’t learned about the candidates. Some aren’t even aware such an election is happening. But these elections have consequences.
Last week, two women won a preliminary election in the Boston mayoral race. These exceptional leaders are well known now, but it wasn’t always that way.
They were successful because people supported them and listened to their ideas. It’s easy to pay attention once people are quoted in the Globe or appear on the news.
What’s hard, and so critical, is to recognize leaders when they’re still at the local level of government. Today’s member of the Conservation Commission or the Planning Board could be tomorrow’s city councilor or state representative.
We need to recognize and support good people on their way up to ensure the best people lead our city, state and country in the future. That’s our job as citizens and voters.
This upcoming municipal election is nonpartisan, which makes it harder to define candidates – but also provides a great opportunity to assess them without having any preconceived notions of where they stand on the issues.
These are our friends, coaches and neighbors who are stepping up to run for office. You can check out their websites and social media pages or give them a call. I am sure every one of them would be happy to talk to you.
Elections have consequences – that has never been truer. This election could be an important first step into the political arena for someone who has the potential to change the world, or at least our little corner of it. I urge you to take the time to get to know the community advocates who are stepping up to run, and to cast your vote in the preliminary on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
It’s the very least we can do for our city.
Karen Trowbridge
Newburyport
