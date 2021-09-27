To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Greater Newburyport community for all the support that made our 12th annual Field of Honor at the Bartlet Mall on Sept. 11 such a success.
Special thanks go to keynote speaker Chief Christopher LeClaire of the Newburyport Fire Department, as well as to firefighter Michael Kent for helping to coordinate the event with us on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and for bringing the World Trade Center sculpture for exhibit. We were also honored by the return of past member and event founder Kathleen Bailey of Savannah, Georgia.
Adding poignant insights were Mayor Donna Holaday, Richie Eaton of Newburyport Bank, Veterans Affairs Officer Kevin Hunt, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and state Rep. James Kelcourse. Father Tim Harrison of the Immaculate Conception Church book-ended the proceedings with an invocation and a benediction.
Adding a touch of class to the ceremony were the Merrimack Valley Concert Band and soloist Kathy Peavey, through grants from the Newburyport Cultural Council and the Institution for Savings, as well as the Amesbury Fire and Newburyport Police color guards.
Thanks to event volunteers, to those who purchased individual flags, the dedications for which created the messages of the “Verbal Wall,” and to those in attendance for helping to make this such a moving ceremony, concluded by the sounds of “Amazing Grace” by Newburyport Fire Department bagpipers Jim MacDonald and Bill Shute.
Financial sponsors for the event were the Newburyport Bank, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation and the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund. Edmund and Patricia McGrath made their annual contribution.
Also contributing were the Murphy Construction Company Inc., Blanchette Financial Group, Stone Ridge Properties and Kim and Steve Di Camillo. Additional sponsors were the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, Kathleen Bailey, Telecom Pioneers of America #131, Wall’s Ford Inc., Elliott Woodworth & Rogers Funeral Home, and Deb and Peter Zoltai.
Also, Lombardi Oil, Haverhill Bank, the Frank Bertolino Group, Jim and Sue Noyes, the Starboard Galley, Strem Chemicals, Cataldo Ambulance Service Inc., Fitness Together Newburyport, New England Hospitality LLC, Adams Imaging Systems, Barb and Andy Griffith, the Palen family, Kelly’s Hardware and Rental, and Gould Insurance.
In-kind sponsors supporting the effort were Dugan Supply Co., Seaport Signworks, The Daily News of Newburyport, the Newburyport Parks Department, Steve Swochak, Market Basket, Immaculate Conception Church, WJOP 96.3FM and Pete’s Toilet Service.
The Department of Public Works set up and later took down the ceremony stage. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department supplied labor for field set-up and disassembly.
All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club program of service in honoring America, helping to prevent child abuse, supporting youth activities and providing general community service where needed.
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
