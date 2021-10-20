To the editor:
Experience matters ... but it isn’t everything.
To me, what matters more is the ability to look ahead instead of behind, to see what can be instead of what was, to move forward thoughtfully, and to engage all citizens in discussions that will bring about positive solutions to the challenges facing our city.
Looking to the future with an open mind, and being willing to listen to other people’s thoughts and ideas, are essential characteristics of a good mayor. Sean Reardon possesses these characteristics.
I have listened to Sean Reardon speak and I am impressed with what he has to say. Sean values transparency in government ... so do I. Sean values consensus and teamwork ... so do I. Sean values community involvement ... so do I.
I am a retired Newburyport resident, and I am ready for a change. I am ready for fresh ideas and new approaches. I am ready for open-mindedness and impartiality. I am ready for Sean Reardon to be the next mayor of Newburyport.
Please join me on Nov. 2 and vote for Sean Reardon. Experience matters ... but it isn’t everything.
Diane Dupuis Xenelis
Newburyport
