To the editor:
Anyone who travels around the Merrimack Valley by public transportation or car knows that our infrastructure is in serious need of repair. Our streets and highways are full of potholes and our bridges are crumbling.
Using public transportation in this area poses many challenges from bus stops lacking bus shelters and information about times and routes to the difficulties traveling from the seashore to the inland cities of Haverhill and Lawrence.
Working with Afghan refugees who have recently arrived here has highlighted these problems to me as, without cars, getting to potential work sites and shops poses real challenges.
These challenges face anyone, including the elderly, students, and low wage workers, who depend on public transportation.
This fall, the citizens of Massachusetts have an historic opportunity to bring an estimated 2 billion dollars a year to help solve these problems and to support our education system. The Fair Share Amendment, which will be on the ballot in November, would add a 4% increase in the state income tax on incomes over $1 million a year.
This means that the first million in income will be taxed at the current rate, and any income over that initial million will be taxed at an increased rate.
This amendment which is supported by over 70% of Massachusetts voters will provide a sustained revenue stream that will help us not only repair and improve our infrastructure and public transportation system but maintain it in the future.
Eighty-three percent of the benefits from the federal tax bill passed in 2017 went to the top 1%. It’s time for those who have benefited most from changes in the tax laws over the last 40 years to support the infrastructure and educational systems that benefit all of us.
Please ask your Newburyport city councilor to support the council’s municipal resolution in support of the Fair Share Amendment and remember to vote for it in November.
ANNIE MAURER
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.