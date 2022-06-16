To the editor:
I’m writing this letter as a member of the School Committee in response to a letter to the editor published on Friday, June 10, which included countless false claims regarding social emotional learning (SEL) in Newburyport Public Schools.
I am representing myself with this response – not the entire committee.
The June 10th letter asserted that the SEL methodology, which is not an “ideology” as suggested by the letter’s author, is “taking up classroom time in all classes, including STEM classes, leaving less time for advanced learning.”
SEL is not a class that takes away from other learning. Students are never told, “Put away your textbooks, we are going to learn SEL.”
As described in thoughtful detail by school administrators and faculty during the June 6th open forum, SEL is a research-based approach aimed at helping students develop healthy identities, manage emotions, achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
SEL is tied directly to the state’s curriculum framework, has been for at least 15 years, and is incorporated into nearly all aspects of the learning environment.
For example, you see it action via the Nock’s Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) initiatives, which has been positively received by students and parents alike over the years.
While this is an example from a public school, SEL has been adopted by both public and private schools. The Boston Archdiocese offers its teachers professional development in increasing social emotional learning in the classroom.
The key to open and effective discussion is not just to talk, but to listen to the answers and explanations provided in response to questions raised.
I want to thank the superintendent, school principals, teachers and other faculty who shared, in great detail, how SEL impacts student learning.
I encourage everyone who is interested in learning the facts to view the recording of the presentation at https://ncmhub.org/share/channel-9 under “Video On Demand.”
BRIAN CALLAHAN
Newburyport
