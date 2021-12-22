To the editor:
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market would like to say a heartfelt thank-you to Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital for sponsoring the summer farmers market.
Both institutions have sponsored the market since its inception. A special thank-you goes out to the Greater Newburyport community for supporting the market this summer and for the past 13 years.
Additionally, a big thank-you goes to David Hall, who is a visionary and forerunner of all things green in our community, and The Tannery Marketplace, our beloved home away from home.
We look forward to the summer market, which will start on May 1, 2022.
SHARI WILKINSON
Founder
Newburyport Farmers’ Market
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.