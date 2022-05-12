To the editor:
I was very grateful to be included on the schedule of this year’s Newburyport Literary Festival, and I congratulate the organizers and volunteers who ran the events so smoothly. For a computer blockhead like me, their expertise was helpful and impressive.
Since I am a Zoom novice, I checked in to some of the earlier presentations to see how things worked, and one aspect of watching them stood out to me. What a pleasure noting where so many speakers were doing their talks, presumably their studies or where they keep their computers. The backgrounds were striking: rows and rows of books, most well-organized on groaning shelves. Often I found myself turning my head sideways to read some of the spines. I note that Hemingway is still popular, despite the fact that academic critics appear to be cooling on his work.
Why do I mention this? Because it gives me hope for the future. In order to combat the dreadful flood waters of stupidity, self-delusion, conspiracy theories and ugliness going on all around us, we need people who are engaged, people who read books, people who think, people who are interested in ideas, people who write. Otherwise, the world will be run by morons and weirdos who revel in “fake news” or, worse, no news at all.
As the lead character in a five-volume novel by Alexander Solzhenitsyn put it, “Evil does not come from an evil nature, but from ignorance.”
JAMES CHARLES ROY
Newburyport
