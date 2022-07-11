To the editor:
What we are witnessing today is not a “new American Revolution” as Scott Fallavollita claims in his July 4th letter but a last gasp coordinated effort by a minority in this country to impose their beliefs on the majority of Americans.
In November 2020 on Fox “News,” Lindsey Graham let slip:” If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again.”
He was voicing the biggest fear of the Republican Party. To this end, they have weaponized all three branches of our government, stacked both the Supreme Court and the lower courts with partisan political operatives, gerrymandered voting districts, discredited the free and fair press and done everything possible to mislead the public by deliberately undermining the legitimacy of the voting process and by making it more difficult to vote – the process which lies at the very heart of our democracy.
The Jan. 6th hearings have shown just how successful they have been and how many elected Republicans lied about the “stolen” election and continue to lie as they ignore their oaths of office and stand united behind a corrupt and dangerous former president.
One must ask how this attack on our democracy has worked out so far for the American people. It has been great for the 1%, the corporations and the religious right.
However, in those states which are now controlled by the GOP, personal freedoms are as much under attack as they were in the 18th century.
Books are being banned. The legitimacy of elections is being undermined. Speech is being restricted in classrooms. Voting is being made more difficult. Women’s control of their own bodies has been taken away (even in the case of rape, incest and medical emergency). And this is only the beginning.
Republicans have made it clear that they are coming after Social Security, environmental protection and subsidized health care among other things.
The United States was founded 300 years ago by men who owned slaves and did not extend equal rights to women or poor people. It is beyond stupid to maintain that every opinion and document they wrote is infallible and true today or that American values and goals do not evolve as each generation builds upon the progress of the previous generation as we work toward fulfilling the promise of the constitution to become a better nation.
This is the American way and if our country, as we know it, is going to survive, we must continue to fight for our freedoms against those who would take them away.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
