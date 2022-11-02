To the editor:
Take a few minutes to speak with C.J. Fitzwater, you will be pleased you did.
You will learn what is behind this man’s passion for his community, his purpose to help others in need, his willingness to learn and strive to bring people together to work toward common goals. C.J. brings years of experience managing the expectations of clients and consumers, as a skilled negotiator and savvy businessman.
It has been said that life’s most challenging struggles often lead to our greatest successes in return. C.J. is committed to working for all in the community he so loves — you could say C.J. has taken his life lesson to heart, both literally and figuratively.
Please join me in voting for C.J. Fitzwater as state representative for First Essex District, Nov. 8.
LELA LISCHKE WRIGHT
Plum Island
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.