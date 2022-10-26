To the editor:
Mr. Fitzwater is well funded evidenced by his ubiquitous lawn signs in Salisbury along with strong presence on social media.
He has been funded by his sugar daddies at SPS, a building contractor with tax-funded, multimillion-dollar contracts in Massachusetts. Gives you an idea what special interests Fitzwater will be beholden to.
Mr. Fitzwater has stated that he voted for Trump two times for president. He states Biden won the presidency and the election was not stolen. Republicans running in blue or purple states find it politically expedient to appear as not being an election denier.
Does Mr. Fitzwater believe President Trump tried to overthrow the election to install himself as president? Does Mr. Fitzwater believe that Trump instigated the attack on our nation’s capital?
Mr. Fitzwater has managed to keep the debate focused on local issues. In fact, he had a debate specially tailored to only debate local issues, you know, just keep Trump out of it. Most people know Tip O’Neil’s adage, “All politics is local., but the reverse is also true. National politics impacts us locally.
Let’s examine how Mr. Fitzwater’s demonstrated support for Donald Trump can guide us to make an accurate forecast of how he will vote on Beacon Hill.
Trump vowed to appoint judges to the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade. He went on to appoint three judges, all who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. A woman’s control of her own body is under attack.
Trump vowed to repeal Obamacare. Trump almost was able deny health care to million and millions of Americans. He was thwarted by John McCain’s profile in courage when he gave a thumb’s down to save health care for millions.
Trump’s appeal to bigotry was codified when he banned the transgendered from the military, pushing the transgendered back into the closet. We should be encouraging people to serve our great nation. Trump dodged the draft during the Vietnam War through the well-worn path of getting a doctor to declare him unfit for the armed forces, in Trump’s case a “bone spur.”
Trump’s false claims of a “stolen election” are corroding America’s trust in our elections. Now, any losing candidate can claim that an election was stolen and that claim will gain much credence.
Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic is destroying people’s trust of medicine, promoting quack cures for COVID, etc. People are now disavowing scientific knowledge.
Trump’s environmental record demonstrate a wanton disregard for our planet. Trump pulled us out of the Paris Accords, gutted the Environmental Protection Agency. Clean water and air were under attack. Trump championed coal that dumps unfathomable amount of pollutants into to our air, water and into the very food we eat.
Don’t allow a Trump acolyte the room at the State House to mimic Trump’s sordid, dangerously unhealthy, bigoted destruction. Don’t vote sheep for a wolf’s clothing.
TERRY LEE HARRINGTON
Salisbury
