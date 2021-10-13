To the editor:
Recently, my wife and I started displaying a U.S. flag on our house.
I was a bit surprised to have a friend ask us if we were making a political statement. We explained that we were not trying to make a political statement.
We were displaying the flag to show how proud we are to be in this country. Frankly, we believe that is what the flag represents.
It should not be used to represent whether you are liberal or conservative. And we also believe that it should not be altered to represent any organization.
The U.S. flag should be flown to represent our country, not our politics.
Garry Roy
Newburyport
