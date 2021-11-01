To the editor:
Whenever I looked at the Salem Witch Trials, it was just a story. It wasn’t happening to me, and it gave me many happy Halloween years of being dressed as a witch, down to the large plastic nose with warts and all.
Then one day, I found out that I am a direct descendant of those who participated in it to those who helped try to stop it and cousins to those whose lives were forever ruined by the Salem witch hunt.
And most importantly to date, I am a distant cousin of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., the last witch of Massachusetts. You see, this young lady of only 22 was accused and tried as a witch. She was never hung but instead spent the rest of her life unwed and forever known as a witch.
For some reason, the rest of the accused were exonerated. They might have had family that fought for them, or they needed to be cleared for some reason or another. But not my dear cousin.
Why is this important now? Because it is. Women and outcasts (anything different or not like the norm) around the world are still being accused of witchcraft and even put to death.
According to an article in The New York Times in 2014, “In recent years, there has been a spate of attacks against people accused of witchcraft in Africa, the Pacific and Latin America, and even among immigrant communities in the United States and Western Europe. Researchers with United Nations refugee and human rights agencies have estimated the murders of supposed witches as numbering in the thousands each year, while beatings and banishments could run into the millions.”
With the world waking up to its long history of oppression and inequity, we have more reason now than ever to correct the mistakes of the past. Honoring, respecting and correcting history of its failures is a small step toward preventing us from making these mistakes again. And it is one more way that will help us all heal from these painful experiences passed down through generations.
Recently, a middle school class from North Andover so graciously pointed out this flaw to the state of Massachusetts. It has taken teenagers to remind us that we still have a job to do as the adults in charge.
I wait patiently and hopeful that the state of Massachusetts will correct this wrong and show the world and these young people of North Andover that it is the honorable thing to do when a tragic mistake has been made – even by a well-meaning society. Sen. Diana DiZoglio has answered the call and supports the movement.
So, as you enjoy this weekend’s festivities – gorge on candy corn, watch scary movies, partake in some clever costume, perhaps even dress up as a witch like I did so many times during my youth – keep in mind when we wake up on Monday, Nov. 1, we have some work to do.
Cassandra Hesseltine
Arcata, Calif.
The letter writer visited the area in August, including the 17th century house in Andover where her grandfather grew up.
