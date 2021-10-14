To the editor:
I would like to wish all of my friends a belated “Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
And I would like to thank all of the “woke” students, the “woke” adults and the soon to be “woke” ex-Mayor Donna Holaday for making this holiday name change possible.
Enjoy your Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It will always and forever be Columbus Day to me!
I wonder when the woke 1% will attempt to tear down the statue of George Washington. Just saying ... .
Dave Shepard
Newburyport
