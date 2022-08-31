To the editor:
When I served in the state Senate, I worked closely with state Sen. Eric Lesser, who is now campaigning to serve as the next lieutenant governor of Massachusetts.
Eric Lesser is serving in his fourth term as state senator, representing Springfield and eight surrounding communities. I believe in his candidacy and dedication to helping make the commonwealth a better place for all our residents.
The obvious question is, “Why is he running?”
It’s fitting to quote his own words: “Good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of child care is crushing families.”
“The status quo doesn’t work for anybody. It creates skyrocketing prices and gridlock in some places, and vacuums jobs and opportunity from others. It means that Massachusetts, despite its progressive history and incredible assets, is one of the most unequal places in the country.”
How do I know he’s got what it takes to do the job?
I saw lieutenant governors at work under two different administrations and worked closely with them on many different state-led projects, where the lieutenant governor serves as the state liaison.
And, I’m keenly familiar with the training and experience serving in the state Senate provides a person, when one is a good listener, a sincere advocate for the public interest and focused on real results, not sound bites. I’ve personally witnessed that Eric is a person with vision and conviction.
One example is his continued fight for an east-west rail line to connect residents in the central part of the state to more economic opportunities. He’s not afraid to speak his mind in any forum and those qualities are ideal for this role.
When I think about Eric, one of the first words that comes to mind is humane. At this point in time, compassionate public service is exactly what we need.
As lieutenant governor, I believe Eric Lesser will bring an urgency and results to the notion of improving people’s quality of life. He’ll be thoughtful, hardworking, and able to communicate back to the next governor the priorities and challenges of residents from every part of the state.
I ask that you join me in supporting Eric Lesser by voting via mail, early or in person on Sept. 6.
KATHLEEN O’CONNOR IVES
Newburyport
