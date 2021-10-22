To the editor:
Newburyport was quite a different place when I moved here in 1971 than it is today.
Among the things that haven’t changed in all this time is the consistently high quality of candidates we have from which to choose our mayor and City Council.
For instance, I remember mayoral candidate Byron Matthews introducing himself and asking for votes at the entrance of Shaw’s supermarket, realizing that, as a Republican, he needed the support of Democrats and independents to win the election.
He frequently emphasized that his years serving on the City Council had provided him with the necessary experience to know, among other things, the important phone numbers to call in Boston and Washington necessary to conduct the business of governing on behalf of all the citizens of Newburyport.
We are fortunate in having two excellent candidates running for mayor this year and I hope there will be an opportunity in the future for me to support Sean Reardon’s candidacy for elective office.
This time around, in evaluating the credentials, accomplishments and experiences of the two men, the clear choice for me is four-term City Councilor Charlie Tontar.
David Clarridge
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.