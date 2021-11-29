To the editor:
The board of directors of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library would like to publicly thank the NAID Foundation for their most recent gift.
Recently, we learned that the Newburyport Area Industrial Development (NAID) Foundation, which has generously supported the library in the past with annual grants, is dissolving.
As the foundation liquidates its funds, it is donating $200,000 to the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library! We are one of 22 nonprofits the foundation has chosen to support.
Since the contribution is a one-time gift, we plan to use the funds for library capital enhancements that would not otherwise be possible. Below are priorities we’ve identified in consultation with the Newburyport Public Library:
Long-overdue improvements to library grounds landscaping;
Additional study room space to the library where demand exceeds supply;
Continued investment in the digitization of local historical newspapers;
Expansion of technology to allow for simultaneous online and in-person programs.
These projects will allow the Friends of the Library to honor the NAID Foundation’s original mission of benefiting the community of Greater Newburyport with a number of large projects.
The Friends of the Library is a separate 501©(3) nonprofit organization run by a volunteer board of directors. Our main mission is to provide direct financial assistance to the Newburyport Public Library for programs and other needs that are not covered by its city-funded operating budget.
We are supported only by memberships, donations and grants received through generous organizations and members of the Greater Newburyport community.
To learn more, go to http://www.newburyportfol.org/. Even though we have received this gift, the friends will be sending out an annual appeal letter shortly as usual for the end of year.
The annual appeal raises money for programs the friends fund annually for the library, including museum passes, library programs and more.
The board of directors of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library cannot thank the NAID Foundation enough for the chance to provide the library with these services that will be enjoyed by all its patrons.
STACEY BRANDON
President
Friends of the Newburyport Public Library
