To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport Inc. would like to thank the following local businesses who generously donated to our Send Kids to Camp Raffle:
Spellman Art & Illustration, Moonlight Limousine Co., Harbor Creamery, Chococoa Baking Company & Cafe, Christine Molitor Johnson Fine Art, Loretta Restaurant, Ciao Bella Skincare, Angie's Food and Diner, The Screening Room, Jan Lorrey Flowers, The Paula Estey Gallery, The Poynt Restaurant and Annie's Gift Shop.
Also, a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who purchased raffle tickets online or in person at SpringFest on The Waterfront on May 14 and May 15.
We raffled off four fabulous prizes of original art and Newburyport gift cards with a total value of $3,000 and sold close to 1,100 tickets!
All raffle proceeds will be used to fund camp scholarships. With your help, we have already committed $12,000 to send 19 local children and teens who would otherwise not be able to afford it to the two-week day camp of their choice this summer.
RAY PILLIDGE
Executive Director
Community Service of Newburyport Inc.
