To the editor:
September is National Senior Center Month. Maybe, this would be the time to start being serious regarding a senior center in Newbury.
It has been rumored that a combination town hall and senior center be located at 25 High Road. This seems like a “convenient location” but is it the best location? I guess the only way to find out is to look at other possible locations.
What is the reluctance to do this?
As a tax-paying voter, when I go to Town Meeting to vote yes or no, I want to know all the details, I want to know every attempt has been made to ensure that I am making a good decision.
The design that is out there looks familiar (it looks a lot like the former Town Hall/police station). Wasn’t that plan rejected by the voters?
When considering a senior center, we need to consider the space needed and the maneuverability for the senior driver. We also need to think about cost, as the seniors face rising costs in every aspect of their lives today.
I urge everyone who has an elderly person in their life to get involved. Let’s do this right.
Evelyn Noyes
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.