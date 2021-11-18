To the editor:
I am writing in response to John R. Carter’s recent letter in which he accuses a “woke” minority of “canceling” history.
I am confused as to what history he is referring to – does he mean the land grabs and genocide that were visited on the Indigenous peoples of this area?
A word like “woke” is mildly annoying when used by someone who apparently thinks of it as a negative. I celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, too. I guess that makes me a snowflake as well. Fine. Those are innocuous words that don’t carry the weight of centuries of discrimination.
I believe we can all think of words – which I will not repeat – referring to people of various heritages that no one would think of using as a mascot.
And I don’t believe for one second that changing the name of the mascot of Amesbury’s sports teams will have any negative effect on their ability to play and to win.
Further on in his letter, Mr. Carter states that he has attended several of the conferences of the National Congress of Indian Affairs (NCIA), and that he informed the “woke group” of his experiences there.
Not being familiar with this organization, I did some research and found that the NCIA is actually the National Cannabis Industry Association. There is, however, a National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).
Your letter is full of opinions, Mr. Carter, which is of course your right. However, you might consider waking up a bit yourself, and getting the facts before you speak.
RUTH ALLEN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.