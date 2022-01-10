To the editor:
I am writing to share an act of thoughtfulness that deserves recognition.
When I returned to my car in the Prince Place lot after the snowstorm Friday, I found a young man, Daryl Leblanc, cleaning the snow off my car. Daryl is a teenager from Hampton, New Hampshire, who was with his dad visiting friends in Newburyport.
He shared that it was just a way of helping others — indeed, he had as there were over 10 cars in the lot he had cleaned without knowing who owned them.
It is my belief that young people with his values will have the opportunity to achieve great things in life. Thank you to all of you.
ART CURRIER
Newburyport
